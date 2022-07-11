Tributes
Stable weather for today and tomorrow, rain later this week

Remnants moisture from “Bonnie” and “Darby” will affect weather Thursday and this weekend
Breezy to locally strong trades will focus cloud and showers over windward and mauka areas...
Breezy to locally strong trades will focus cloud and showers over windward and mauka areas through Tuesday. The arrival of remnant moisture from a decaying tropical low will favor an increase in showers late Tuesday night through early Thursday morning with another batch of remnant moisture coming thru the state Friday into the weekend.(None)
By Billy V
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:39 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally strong trades will focus cloud and showers over windward and mauka areas through Tuesday. The arrival of remnant moisture from a decaying tropical low will favor an increase in showers late Tuesday night through early Thursday morning with another batch of remnant moisture coming thru the state Friday into the weekend.

Overlapping southerly pulses move through will keep the south shore surfers happy. The next pulse should begin to fill in through the day Tuesday, then peak through midweek. The largest surf is expected this weekend, with heights likely topping out above the advisory level. North and West shores remain relatively small while the East shore will see a boost due to the stronger trade winds; which will make conditions sloppy on those shorelines.

