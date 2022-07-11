Spike And Serve Boys crowned 2022 USA Volleyball 18U National Champions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another youth volleyball team is coming home to the islands as National Champs!

The Spike and Serve Boys snagged the USA Volleyball 18U Title this past week in Las Vegas.

“It’s still kind of surreal, just thinking that we were able to accomplish this two times in a row which is a super big accomplishment.” Spike and Serve player Keegan Au Yuen told Hawaii News Now.

The boys squeezed out a 2-1 set victory over Aspire 18 Thor out of Arizona to be crowned the National Champs of the 18U division.

An already impressive feat, coupled with their National Title in the 17U division last year — making them the first Hawaii team to go back-to-back Natty’s in two different divisions.

“Yeah we’re really fortunate and I think it just speaks to you know all of the kid’s sacrifices and determination.” Head coach Rick Tune said. “Not just of the kids themselves, but of the parent community, the support from the club and then just getting a little bit of luck too, I mean if you saw our scores, just every match was a battle and a war.”

The squad pulling through those tough matches thanks in part to their tight knit bond, forged from years of playing together, while knowing that this season would be the last time they all hit the court as one.

“So I think we all wanted to finish this strong as we could.” Yuen said. “I think that helped motivate us like in every way to get where we are now.”

So knowing that this was their last dance, they weren’t just playing for titles, they were playing for their brothers.

“I didn’t really care too much about like the outcome per se.” Spike and Serve player Aidan Tune said. “I just kind of like care about our effort level, like how we as a team, how we played, I think that’s more important.”

“You know I feel like a lot of us play with the intention of like playing for each other.” Spike and Serve player Kekai Romanowski said. “Not really playing for a win or loss in mind.”

All the while remembering that they have the entire state behind them, paving the way for the next generation of Hawaii volleyball players.

“I hope we give inspiration to the younger generation and that we just keep the support alive.”

It’s safe to say that that support isn’t going anywhere.

