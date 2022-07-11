Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police: 2 dead and 3 wounded at 4 California 7-Eleven stores

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:49 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were killed and three were wounded in shootings at four 7-Eleven locations in Southern California early Monday morning, authorities said. At least three of the four shootings are believed to be linked to the same lone gunman.

The shootings appear to have occurred after predawn robberies or attempted robberies at the four convenience stores on July 11, or 7/11 — a day when the national 7-Eleven brand is celebrating its 95th birthday by giving out free Slurpee drinks.

“Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones,” 7-Eleven, Inc. said in a statement. “We are gathering information on this terrible tragedy and working with local law enforcement.”

It wasn’t immediately clear to investigators what prompted the shootings in the cities of Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habra, or why the violence occurred July 11.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian Airlines announces suspension of its direct service to Orlando this fall
Honolulu police are investigating an apparent double stabbing in Waipahu Saturday morning.
Woman accused in double stabbing in Waipahu charged with attempted murder
Honolulu Police Department/File
Police investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot while driving in Waianae
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
Mike Peato, 36, is wanted by authorities.
Police arrest OCCC inmate who failed to return following court-ordered release

Latest News

The money gives DHHL the ability to buy land, develop infrastructure for homes or give out...
LIVE: Governor to sign bill aimed at eliminating long Hawaiian Home Lands waiting list
FILE - Steve Bannon is still scheduled to go on trial next week. That's despite telling the...
Judge won’t delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon
This undated booking photo provided by Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Robert John Lanoue,...
Man charged in 1982 killing of girl who was walking to kindergarten class
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia