Outdoor dining took off out of necessity, but Oahu eateries hope to make it permanent

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The program that temporarily allowed sidewalk dining at Oahu restaurants during the pandemic could become permanent.

The idea came about as a way to allow restaurants to seat as many customers as possible while maintaining social distancing requirements.

But now eateries are hoping outdoor dining could woo more customers.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association said its members pushed for the passing of Bill 27, which was introduced by City Council Chair Tommy Waters.

“We’re really hoping that they see that the restaurants are following all of the rules,” said Association Executive Director Sheryl Matsuoka.

“They’re packing everything up at 11 p.m., storing all of the items and keeping the outside area clean.”

The bill extends the program for a period of two years. But if it’s successful, it could become the norm.

Under the rules, outdoor dining areas have to be on the ground floor and on paved city property. Many of the restaurants backing the bill say any extra seating is always a good thing.

The outdoor dining program was especially popular in the Chinatown, and restaurants like Marugame Udon said they are glad its here to stay for now.

Marugame Udon has three to four tables and chairs right on Fort Street Mall and said they are grateful that they may benefit from this bill.

On top of that, they say many of their customers feel more comfortable eating outside as case numbers continue to fluctuate.

The cost to apply for the two-year pilot program permit is just $50.

