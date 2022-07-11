New HNN, Civil Beat poll reveals varying approval ratings for some of Hawaii’s elected officials

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The results of a Civil Beat Hawaii News Now poll on approval ratings of our elected officials were released Sunday.

It found governor David Ige’s positive approval numbers have climbed to 30% since the last poll in October 2020 when just 19% of voters said they had a positive view of the governor.

In the new poll 54% of voters have a positive opinion of lieutenant governor Josh Green

Poll results for Hawaii’s congressional delegation changed little since the poll in May 2020.

About 50% of people surveyed said they had a positive opinion of U.S. Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono.

In the new poll, Congressman Kai Kahele - who is leaving Congress to run for governor — was viewed positively by only 28% of voters statewide while 40% had a negative opinion.

And lastly, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who is nearing the halfway mark in his four-year term, had decent numbers.

On Oahu, Blangiardi was viewed positively by 40% of those surveyed. Another 34% said they just weren’t sure.

The poll took place in late June and factored in responses from some 1,120 registered voters.

