Ige signs bill into law providing $600M to Hawaiian Home Lands in bid to eliminate waiting list

The money gives DHHL the ability to buy land, develop infrastructure for homes or give out...
The money gives DHHL the ability to buy land, develop infrastructure for homes or give out housing assistance.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:56 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor signed a measure into law Monday that provides $600 million to Hawaiian Home Lands as part of effort to eliminate a long waiting list for beneficiaries.

Hawaiian Homes Commission Chairman William Aila called the appropriation historic.

“It will expedite construction that would have been stretched out 10 to 15 years from now,” he said.

The money gives DHHL the ability to buy land, develop infrastructure for homes or give out housing assistance.

Onlookers have said the funds could build up to 3,000 homes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

