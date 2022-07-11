Tributes
Kaneohe community bids aloha to Dean’s Drive Inn

By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:55 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of customers came out for one last taste of nostalgia at Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe.

“Ahi cakes, the nayagi fish plate, and the surf and turf” are what Brian Matsusaka ordered. Dean’s was his go-to spot when he worked at Castle Medical Center and he shared those meals with his son Kai.

“It’s really sad and disappointing. Yes. See all these local eateries shutting down here in a way, especially here at Dean’s best plate lunches out here,” he said.

“I’m a sophomore in college at UNH and I remember even like Dad always bringing home the food from here even when I was like an elementary school. I used to love it. Yeah. Good plate lunches,” Kai said.

“All the support that we’re having today. Unbelievable. I mean, people are waiting out here before 10 o’clock this morning,” said owner Dean Mishima, who with his wife, son and daughter, have been cooking for the community for 16 years.

“I’ve fed generations, I see the little kids now is grown up now, you know? And the parents of a lot of these customers, we’ve been through a lot,” Mishima said.

A lot -- including a pandemic, flooding, worker shortage and inflation -- all factors that led Mishima to make the difficult decision to close.

While it’s bittersweet, Mishima is happy to have served a community he loves.

“I just wanted to first of all, thank the Lord for giving us 16 years, you know, and thank my regular customers, you know, and the Kaneohe community, you know, for coming out and supporting Dean’s drive inn. And of course, my family and friends you know, that always came out to support. But most importantly, I wanted to take my castle High School Class of 73. Classmates, they’re all here helping me work, they came out when I had the flood, no hesitation. They’re back on again for a week, every day helping me, you know, so I just wanted to thank everybody,” Mishima said.

