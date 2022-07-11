Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Girl, 8, hit by flying cell phone while riding roller coaster

Her family says the phone flew out of another rider's hand during the ride. (KABC via CNN)
By KABC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:10 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) - An 8-year-old California girl had to get stitches after riding a roller coaster. Her family says a fellow rider’s phone flew out of his hand and hit her in the forehead.

Evie Evans, 8, and her mother, Della White, started their Fourth of July weekend trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain on the Twisted Colossus roller coaster, their favorite ride.

But a fellow rider apparently didn’t follow directions to secure loose items, and his cell phone flew out of his hand while riding the roller coaster, according to Evie’s family.

The 8-year-old started screaming for help after the flying phone hit her, smacking her in the forehead between her eyes and causing a bloody wound.

“You know, we were enjoying the ride... And then, she started screaming about her eye hurting, and I thought maybe something flew in her eye, like a piece of dirt. I didn’t see what had happened. I just heard her start screaming about her eye,” White said.

When the ride ended, the family called for help from park employees, and EMTs soon arrived. Evie then went to the hospital, where she had to get 10 stitches and a CT scan.

The family claims the man allegedly responsible was more concerned about his phone than Evie’s injury.

Police say what happened to the 8-year-old is not a crime, but her father, Josh Evans, says he thinks it should be considered similar to a hit-and-run.

“If you injure someone and leave the scene, it’s the same thing to me,” he said.

Despite being season pass holders, the family says they won’t be returning to the theme park any time soon, as Evie is now too afraid to ride roller coasters.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating an apparent double stabbing in Waipahu Saturday morning.
31-year-old woman arrested in connection to apparent double stabbing in Waipahu
Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian Airlines announces suspension of its direct service to Orlando this fall
A Kapahulu woman is safe after confronting a man who allegedly broke into her home in the...
She woke up to find a strange man in her bedroom. Then he started taking off his clothes
Honolulu Police Department/File
Police investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot while driving in Waianae
HNN File Image / Sheriff Badge
Governor signs bill into law creating large new statewide police force

Latest News

Dean's Drive Inn in Kaneohe closes after 16 years
Customers come out to thank this Kaneohe favorite for 16 years and the ‘best plate lunches’
New HNN / Civil Beat poll results released.
Poll: Governor’s approval ratings are up, but still well below his lieutenant governor
The race is happening on a changing playing field, the district from downtown Honolulu to...
Civil rights advocate once again challenges state House speaker in primary race
Rocky the monk seal with her newly born pup.
Watch out, Waikiki: There’s a new monk seal pup in town