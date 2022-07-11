Tributes
3 ex-Hawaii correctional officers convicted of brutally attacking inmate, cover-up

By Krista Rados
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:30 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three former Hawaii correctional officers have been convicted of civil rights crimes after brutally attacking an inmate and then trying to cover it up.

A federal jury handed down the conviction Friday for Hawaii Community Correctional officers Jason Tagaloa, Craig Pinkney and Jonathan Taum. A fourth officer, Jordan DeMattos, previously pleaded guilty and testified in the trial.

An FBI investigation found the officers assaulted the inmate in the prison’s recreation yard.

The trial exposed details about how the inmate was assaulted, saying he was punched and left lying in his own blood — all within two minutes. Officials said the inmate suffered a broken nose, jaw and eye socket.

Evidence from the trial also revealed that the officers then wrote false reports about the incident.

It states that the officers “met to get their stories straight and brainstorm false excuses they would give for having used force,” according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety fired all four officers.

In a statement, Public Safety Director said:

“Justice has been served as those involved were held accountable. The department will not tolerate this type of behavior from any employee.”

The officers face up to 20 years behind bars for the offenses.

“The FBI will always investigate when a person’s civil rights are violated,” said Honolulu FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill. “As correctional officers, they were held to upholding the standards of law enforcement officers within the state prisons and they did not do so in this case.”

