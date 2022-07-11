First come, first served: July 11 means free Slurpees at 7-Eleven stores across Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Monday marks July 11 — or 7-11, free Slurpees are coming to the popular convenience store chain with the same name.

Starting at 11 a.m., the first 300 customers at all Hawaii locations can get a small Slurpee for free in honor of 7-Eleven’s birthday.

This year commemorate 33 years of the locally operated company.

The first 400 customers will also get a limited edition Slurpee straw with any purchase excluding gas.

In addition to the standard flavors, some locations in Hawaii are offering the recently launched Butter Mochi flavor.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.