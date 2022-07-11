Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Dinosaur skeleton up for auction could fetch $8 million

If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.
If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.(Sothebys)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:16 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A unique item from the past is going up for grabs.

Sotheby’s New York is auctioning off the skeleton of a gorgosaurus, a cousin to the T. Rex.

This carnivore lived on the earth around 77 million years ago, during the cretaceous period.

The fossil is 10 feet tall and 22 feet long. It’s expected to sell for around $8 million.

The skeleton was discovered in 2018 in Montana.

It will go on display starting July 21 at Sotheby’s York Avenue galleries. The auction will begin a week later.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian Airlines announces suspension of its direct service to Orlando this fall
Honolulu police are investigating an apparent double stabbing in Waipahu Saturday morning.
Woman accused in double stabbing in Waipahu charged with attempted murder
Honolulu Police Department/File
Police investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot while driving in Waianae
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
Mililani Trask said her sister was a dedicated feminist and an iconic leader not only in her...
‘A resilient life of hope’: Dozens gather to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Haunani-Kay Trask

Latest News

This year commemorate 33 years of the locally operated company.
First come, first served: July 11 means free Slurpees at 7-Eleven stores across Hawaii
In this April 13, 2017, photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb...
Biden to reveal first image from NASA’s new space telescope
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
Mike Peato, 36, is wanted by authorities.
Police arrest OCCC inmate who failed to return following court-ordered release