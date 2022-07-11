Tributes
Civil Beat/HNN poll finds more than half of Hawaii voters continue to support TMT

Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll shows nearly 60% of those surveyed support TMT construction atop Mauna Kea while rail project remains unpopular on Oahu.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll shows a majority of Hawaii residents continue to support the Thirty Meter Telescope.

The poll of 1,100 registered voters found that 58% support the project atop Mauna Kea.

Meanwhile, 25% said they were opposed.

The poll results were similar to one conducted in 2019, which found 64% of voters supported the project.

TMT, however, remains unpopular among Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. Some 57% said they’re opposed to the project.

The poll also asked Oahu voters about another big project: Honolulu’s rail line.

Some 52% of those poll oppose the project, while 36% still support it. Twelve percent are undecided.

Nearly half of those polled also continue to say the rail line should at Ala Moana. Just 9% said it should end in Kakaako, which is the city’s current plan because of funding.

City and rail officials say the ultimate goal is to eventually extend the line to Ala Moana and potentially even farther to Manoa.

The shorter route to Kakaako is expected to cost around $10 billion.

Rail CEO Lori Kahikina has said that if everything goes well the first leg of the rail line could begin service by the end of this year.

