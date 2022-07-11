Military pilots share missions during RIMPAC

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 170 aircraft are taking part in the Rim of the Pacific exercise this month. Pilots take what they practiced into real world scenarios -- working with military forces from 25 other countries.

Military aircraft come in all shapes and sizes -- designed for various missions.

The Royal Canadian Air Force P-3 is used for anti-submarine warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

“The submarines are trying hard not to be detected. And we will be trying hard to detect them. It’s all about training,” said Major Andy Holden, Squadron 407 Commander, in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The U.S. Navy P-8 is a more modern version of the P-3 designed for maritime patrols.

China’s growing influence in the South Pacific and across Asia is a hot topic at RIMPAC, but participants say that’s not the focus.

“Building those pre planned responses so that we can work together, we try not to focus on the political aspect of it. Everything we’re doing out here is largely apolitical. It’s just working towards the exercise and getting that practice,” said U.S. Navy CDR Russell Smith of Patrol Squadron 47.

U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets from California -- known for their attack capabilities -- are also taking part.

“It’s been around for several decades now however its the weapons systems inside and the air crew inside that make it such a capable platform,” said U.S. Marine Corps F-18 Hornet Capt. Richard Weidner.

The U.S. Air Force’s MQ-9A Reaper is in RIMPAC for the first time -- the attack drone allows a pilot to conduct missions in dangerous situations from the safety of their home base.

This one was used to rescue Marines in Afghanistan who were ambushed during a humanitarian mission.

“About six months later, they came in came to Creech Air Force Base in Nevada, visited they were not wearing uniform. I couldn’t tell who they were. And they said, Sir, if you probably don’t remember me, but on this day, you flew this aircraft. And you basically gave my family back to me, shook hands, looked at some pictures changed contact information,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Philip West of the 163d Attack Wing. “So it’s amazing what this asset can do, not only for maritime operations, but what it does for the people that we support definitely on the ground.”

