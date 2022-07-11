21-year-old suspected of armed robbery in Kalihi to appear in court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old man suspected of an armed robbery in Kalihi is due in court on Monday.

Police said Steve Abraham was one of three men to rob a 44-year-old man on Friday at around 12 p.m.

Authorities said Abraham allegedly brandished a firearm during the crime. He is charged with two counts of second degree assault.

The other two suspects — aged 16 and 18 — have also been arrested.

Abraham’s bail has been set at $200,000.

This story will be updated.

