21-year-old suspected of armed robbery in Kalihi to appear in court
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:50 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old man suspected of an armed robbery in Kalihi is due in court on Monday.
Police said Steve Abraham was one of three men to rob a 44-year-old man on Friday at around 12 p.m.
Authorities said Abraham allegedly brandished a firearm during the crime. He is charged with two counts of second degree assault.
The other two suspects — aged 16 and 18 — have also been arrested.
Abraham’s bail has been set at $200,000.
This story will be updated.
