Winds will get strong and breezy tomorrow with heavier shower on the horizon

Surfers finally have a south swell arriving early this week
7-day forecast shows that strong and breezy trade winds will continue thru Tuesday bringing stable windward and mauka showers to the windward and mauka sections of the islands. Remnant moisture from a decaying tropical system "Bonnie" will favor a increase in shower coverage Wednesday and Thursday. Storm Colin is behind Bonnie but it is still some 7 days away and we are tracking both storms closely.(None)
By Billy V
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong and breezy trade winds will continue through Tuesday bringing stable windward and mauka showers to the windward and mauka sections of the islands. Remnant moisture from a decaying tropical system “Bonnie” will favor an increase in shower coverage Wednesday and Thursday. Storm Colin is behind Bonnie but it is still some 7 days away and we are tracking both storms closely.

Several pulses of long-period S swell are expected over the next week, supporting surf heights near to above the seasonal average along S facing shores. The swell will be on the smaller side the next day or two, but a stronger swell will bring bigger surf Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf may get even larger by next weekend, as an even more potent swell is expected, potentially requiring a High Surf Advisory. The trade winds will deliver relatively small short-period wind waves to E facing shores through the period, while a small, long-period E swell (generated by former Hurricane Bonnie) may arrive Monday and Tuesday.

