Winds will get strong and breezy tomorrow with heavier shower on the horizon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong and breezy trade winds will continue through Tuesday bringing stable windward and mauka showers to the windward and mauka sections of the islands. Remnant moisture from a decaying tropical system “Bonnie” will favor an increase in shower coverage Wednesday and Thursday. Storm Colin is behind Bonnie but it is still some 7 days away and we are tracking both storms closely.

Several pulses of long-period S swell are expected over the next week, supporting surf heights near to above the seasonal average along S facing shores. The swell will be on the smaller side the next day or two, but a stronger swell will bring bigger surf Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf may get even larger by next weekend, as an even more potent swell is expected, potentially requiring a High Surf Advisory. The trade winds will deliver relatively small short-period wind waves to E facing shores through the period, while a small, long-period E swell (generated by former Hurricane Bonnie) may arrive Monday and Tuesday.

