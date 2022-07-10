Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Weekend exercise lowers risk of early death, study finds

A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a...
A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a difference between people who workout during the week and those who get it all in on the weekend.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:20 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - No time to workout during the week? That’s not a problem because weekend workouts are still beneficial!

Packing your workout into a couple of days can still make a difference when it comes to staying healthy and living longer.

A new study on the health benefits of working out shows there is not really much of a difference between people who workout during the week and those who get it all in on the weekend.

The key is getting the same amount. That is about 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening activity.

So remember, every minute, every run, every squat, every burpee and every deadlift counts no matter when you do it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating an apparent double stabbing in Waipahu Saturday morning.
31-year-old woman arrested in connection to apparent double stabbing in Waipahu
A Kapahulu woman is safe after confronting a man who allegedly broke into her home in the...
She woke up to find a strange man in her bedroom. Then he started taking off his clothes
Honolulu Police Department/File
Police investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot while driving in Waianae
HNN File Image / Sheriff Badge
Governor signs bill into law creating large new statewide police force
Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian Airlines announces suspension of its direct service to Orlando this fall

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
Health officials are urging people to wear masks again because of a summer surge of COVID-19.
Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID-19 surge
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump
A woman weeps at the scene of an overnight bar shooting in Soweto, South Africa, Sunday July...
South Africa police say 15 killed in bar shooting in Soweto