Thousands turn out for RIMPAC’s Open Ship Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of military families spent the day touring visiting warships that are in Pearl Harbor for the Rim of the Pacific Exercise. For many, the event offers an interactive experience that’s just as important as the war drills.

The Chilean Navy frigate Almirante Lynch is one of about 17 ships that welcomed visitors for RIMPAC’s Open Ship Day. The tours give the local military community a chance to to meet sailors from across the world and learn about their navies.

The highlight for many Hawaii residents was the USS Abraham Lincoln, which was featured in the new Top Gun movie.

“It’s an aircraft carrier you know, they’re considered unsinkable. It’s an amazing you know, piece of machinery that protects our freedoms here. And it’s just never been on once I want to check it out,” said Eddie Mazzak of Ewa Beach.

Visitors got to jump in a helicopter, check out fighter jets and weaponry up close -- and learn about life on board a floating city.

The U.S. Navy also showcased its stealthy guided missile destroyer the USS Michael Monsoor. It’s one of the world’s most technologically advanced ships.

French frigate Prairial is the biggest ship in French Polynesia which is based in Tahiti.

French Navy officials say it’s used to protect its territories in the Pacific from criminal activity like illegal fishing and drug trafficking.

“It’s not the huge frigate like we more have maybe in France based in France, because our mission is more similar to coastguards than really making war. So it’s it’s always our means but we’re really happy to show like, how she works and and it’s great to see so many people around here,” said French Navy midshipman Romain.

Sailors from 26 countries also got to meet each other on a more personal level and visit each other’s ships -- an important part of RIMPAC’s mission of promoting collaboration and partnership.

RIMPAC runs through August 4th.

