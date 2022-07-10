Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:51 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Despite the fact that both consumers and retailers aren’t always happy with self-checkout, it’s a trend that is here to stay.

Retail analysts say COVID-19 hastened the growth of self-checkout as customers avoided interactions with cashiers. The labor shortage is also responsible for its rise.

Of shoppers surveyed last year, 67% said they had issues with self-checkout. The service now accounts for 29% of grocery sales.

For retailers, self-checkout hasn’t saved as much money as anticipated, with the increase in losses due to error or theft.

Still, Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General are pilot testing stores that only offer self-checkout.

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kapahulu woman is safe after confronting a man who allegedly broke into her home in the...
She woke up to find a strange man in her bedroom. Then he started taking off his clothes
HNN Image
‘My blood was boiling’: Outrage grows as coach accused of sex abuse continues working with minors
HNN File Image / Sheriff Badge
Governor signs bill into law creating large new statewide police force
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
Honolulu police are investigating an apparent double stabbing in Waipahu Saturday morning.
31-year-old woman arrested in connection to apparent double stabbing in Waipahu

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
MPD: Speed a factor in fatal motorcycle crash in Wailuku
Honolulu police are investigating an apparent double stabbing in Waipahu Saturday morning.
31-year-old woman arrested in connection to apparent double stabbing in Waipahu
Mililani Trask said her sister was a dedicated feminist and an iconic leader not only in her...
‘A resilient life of hope’: Dozens gather to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Haunani-Kay Trask
Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian Airlines announces suspension of its direct service to Orlando this fall