‘A resilient life of hope’: Dozens gather to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Haunani-Kay Trask

Mililani Trask said her sister was a dedicated feminist and an iconic leader not only in her publications, but also during her years as an educator.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:18 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although it has been a year since the passing of a fearless Native Hawaiian leader and scholar, Dr. Haunani-Kay Trask, many gathered to celebrate her life and legacy.

Family, friends, and former students of Trask honored her with words and remembrances at her alma mater, Kamehameha Schools on Saturday.

“But we gather here today in partnership to honor her legacy and the life that she led,” said Mililani Trask, Haunani-Kay’s sister. “The poetry and the research that she left for us.”

“And of course, to celebrate the greatest achievement in her life, which was the building of the Center for Hawaiian Studies of UH Manoa,” added Mililani.

Mililani said her sister was a dedicated feminist and an iconic leader not only in her publications, but also during her years as an educator.

Trasks’s former students said she was an incredibly challenging, but generous kumu.

“She was such a powerful and fearless woman who was not afraid to be completely who she is and was in spaces that were actively hostile to her,” said former student Noelani Goodyear-Ka’opua. “She was always challenging us to speak up and to think hard and to be independent to have our own ideas.”

“I got emotional because I just thought about what she really meant to us and my generation,” said former student, Shane Pale. “What she’s provided us with and just the beauty of her life and the beauty of who she was.”

Mililani said her sister’s life was full of service and now they celebrate it.

“We see fully the breadth of her contribution in ways that we never glimpsed before so it’s just such a wonderful and uplifting time for everyone.”

