OCCC inmate wanted after failing to return on court-ordered release

Mike Peato, 36, is wanted by authorities.
Mike Peato, 36, is wanted by authorities.(DPS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:29 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Public Safety officials were alerted after an OCCC inmate temporarily released on a court order failed to return.

Authorities say 36-year old Mike Peato was allowed to attend a funeral, however he was expected to return to OCCC by 5 p.m. Saturday evening, but failed to do so.

After his failure to return, state sheriffs and HPD were notified.

Officials say he was being held pre-trial for Robbery 1, Promotion of a Dangerous Drug 3, and Failure to Appear in court.

He’s described as 5’ 7″ tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His mug shot shows visible tattoos on his neck and chest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact State Sheriffs at 808-586-1352 or call 911.

