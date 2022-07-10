Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Lana Condor, Christina Ricci honored for performance, social impact at Maui Film Festival

2022 Maui Film Festival - Day 3
2022 Maui Film Festival - Day 3(Jeff Vespa | Jeff Vespa)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 2:29 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two big-named actresses were honored Friday night at the 22nd Annual Maui Film Festival.

Lana Condor and Christina Ricci were recognized for their outstanding performances and social impact in the entertainment industry.

Condor, the star of Netflix’s hit film “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” was honored with the Stella Award for breathing life into characters that empower, enlighten and entertain.

The award also recognized Condor for advancing the status of women throughout the film industry.

Ricci of “The Addams Family” fame was honored with the Nova Award which recognizes an actress whose original and seamless performances consistently infuse each character they embody with unique insight, humanity and wisdom.

Other big stars honored throughout the five-day film festival include actress Jayme Lawson, award-winning documentary filmmaker Stacy Peralta and film artist Gerry Lopez.

Sunday night is the last day to watch feature films under the stars at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center Stardust Cinema.

For those who wish to enjoy the festival from home, 80 short and feature films are available to stream.

To purchase tickets for the Stardust Cinema and Festival Speed-of-Light Virtual Cinema, click here.

Related Coverage

This year’s Maui Film Festival will honor Christina Ricci, Lana Condor and other big stars
Big stars and movie buffs alike flock to Maui Film Festival

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kapahulu woman is safe after confronting a man who allegedly broke into her home in the...
She woke up to find a strange man in her bedroom. Then he started taking off his clothes
HNN Image
‘My blood was boiling’: Outrage grows as coach accused of sex abuse continues working with minors
HNN File Image / Sheriff Badge
Governor signs bill into law creating large new statewide police force
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
The restaurant on William Henry Road has been open since 2006.
Faced with rising costs, a favorite Kaneohe eatery prepares to close its doors

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
MPD: Speed a factor in fatal motorcycle crash in Wailuku
Honolulu Police Department/File
Police investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot while driving in Waianae
Honolulu police are investigating an apparent double stabbing in Waipahu Saturday morning.
Investigation underway after apparent double stabbing in Waipahu
Instead, it will be a governor-appointed 11-member stewardship and oversight authority.
Years after TMT protests, governor signs bill into law creating new management for Mauna Kea