Lana Condor, Christina Ricci honored for performance, social impact at Maui Film Festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two big-named actresses were honored Friday night at the 22nd Annual Maui Film Festival.

Lana Condor and Christina Ricci were recognized for their outstanding performances and social impact in the entertainment industry.

Condor, the star of Netflix’s hit film “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” was honored with the Stella Award for breathing life into characters that empower, enlighten and entertain.

The award also recognized Condor for advancing the status of women throughout the film industry.

Ricci of “The Addams Family” fame was honored with the Nova Award which recognizes an actress whose original and seamless performances consistently infuse each character they embody with unique insight, humanity and wisdom.

Other big stars honored throughout the five-day film festival include actress Jayme Lawson, award-winning documentary filmmaker Stacy Peralta and film artist Gerry Lopez.

Sunday night is the last day to watch feature films under the stars at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center Stardust Cinema.

For those who wish to enjoy the festival from home, 80 short and feature films are available to stream.

To purchase tickets for the Stardust Cinema and Festival Speed-of-Light Virtual Cinema, click here.

