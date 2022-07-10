Tributes
India ambassador, Navy officials pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi statue in Waikiki

Indian ambassador, Navy officials visit Gandhi statue
Indian ambassador, Navy officials visit Gandhi statue(HNN)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:57 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the Indian community took part in a special lei draping ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Waikiki this morning.

India’s Ambassador to U-S Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Indian Navy officials joined local members of the Gandhi International Institute for Peace in Hawaii. The Indian Navy band performed.

“I’ve come to pay my respects at the monument here. Also, I’m in Hawaii for the RIMPAC Indian naval ship is participating. We have been participating since 2014. But today with all the challenges around the world, United States and India partnership is much stronger and much deeper, not only in terms of our strategic relationship, but also in terms of many other areas like healthcare, it digital environment, in the startup world and of course in education and knowledge Partnership, which includes the Hawaii University.” Ambassador Sandhu said.

The Gandhi Institute was founded after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 and advocates for peace in Hawaii.

Hawaii was the first state to proclaim October 2 as Mahatma Gandhi Day.

