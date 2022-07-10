Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s voting machines tested for accuracy ahead of upcoming election

Tests were conducted Saturday morning.
Tests were conducted Saturday morning.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:43 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Election officials tested Hawaii’s voting machines ahead of the the primary next month.

Official observers helped with the testing and checked the accuracy of the machines Saturday morning to ensure the systems are operating properly.

The observers represent various political parties, community groups, and interested individuals. The machines are tested prior to the state’s elections to ensure results are correct.

“These are official observers, they have test ballots, they mark them, make sure everything is counted properly. Once that’s done we’ll seal up the machines and get them ready to be deployed,” Chief Election Officer Scott Nago said.

He added this is the first election since reapportionment, with big positions up for grabs including the governor’s office, Lt. Governor, and state legislature seats. Two counties will also be casting their votes for mayors, Kauai and Oahu.

Related reports:

“There’s a lot of contests on the ballot this year,” he said. “It’s important you cast your ballot.”

State elections officials say voters should receive their ballot in the mail within the next two weeks. Hawaii is an all mail-in voting state — a change that happened in 2020 to encourage ease of voting and higher voter turnout.

Hawaii’s primary election is Aug. 13. Click here for more.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating an apparent double stabbing in Waipahu Saturday morning.
31-year-old woman arrested in connection to apparent double stabbing in Waipahu
A Kapahulu woman is safe after confronting a man who allegedly broke into her home in the...
She woke up to find a strange man in her bedroom. Then he started taking off his clothes
Honolulu Police Department/File
Police investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot while driving in Waianae
Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian Airlines announces suspension of its direct service to Orlando this fall
HNN File Image / Sheriff Badge
Governor signs bill into law creating large new statewide police force

Latest News

Mike Peato, 36, is wanted by authorities.
OCCC inmate wanted after failing to return on court-ordered release
Mililani Trask said her sister was a dedicated feminist and an iconic leader not only in her...
‘A resilient life of hope’: Dozens gather to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Haunani-Kay Trask
Pacific Rim Cup Soccer Clinic returns to the islands after pandemic pause
HNN
‘A resilient life of hope’: Dozens gather to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Haunani-Kay Trask