Hawaii’s voting machines tested for accuracy ahead of upcoming election

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Election officials tested Hawaii’s voting machines ahead of the the primary next month.

Official observers helped with the testing and checked the accuracy of the machines Saturday morning to ensure the systems are operating properly.

The observers represent various political parties, community groups, and interested individuals. The machines are tested prior to the state’s elections to ensure results are correct.

“These are official observers, they have test ballots, they mark them, make sure everything is counted properly. Once that’s done we’ll seal up the machines and get them ready to be deployed,” Chief Election Officer Scott Nago said.

He added this is the first election since reapportionment, with big positions up for grabs including the governor’s office, Lt. Governor, and state legislature seats. Two counties will also be casting their votes for mayors, Kauai and Oahu.

“There’s a lot of contests on the ballot this year,” he said. “It’s important you cast your ballot.”

State elections officials say voters should receive their ballot in the mail within the next two weeks. Hawaii is an all mail-in voting state — a change that happened in 2020 to encourage ease of voting and higher voter turnout.

Hawaii’s primary election is Aug. 13. Click here for more.

