Hawaiian Airlines announces suspension of its direct service to Orlando this fall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines announced Saturday that they will be suspending flights between Honolulu to Orlando beginning this fall.

Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement:

This is a result of re-aligning our network to better meet strong demand in North America and resurgence of international travel. We are grateful for the support from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority and the residents of Central Florida who warmly welcomed us.

The airline also said their last departure is scheduled for September 7 with the final return flight set for September 8. Guests who have booked flights to Orlando beyond those dates will receive full refunds.

