Police seek witnesses to horrific dog cruelty case

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:10 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking for witnesses to a brutal case of animal cruelty in Waikiki.

Police said on June 15, officers responded to the rooftop of an apartment at 431 Nahua St. after a witness reported seeing a man slicing a dog’s throat with a large knife.

When police arrived, they found a pool of blood and a blood trail down the fire escape, but they weren’t able to find the suspect or the dog.

The following day, an officer responded to 3187 Diamond Head Rd. after a witness found a large plastic receptacle. Inside, police found a dead dog with its throat slit.

The dog was brown and white, and weighed about 40 pounds. It was wearing a black collar with brown pin striping. It had no tags or license.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

The public can also send anonymous tips to honolulucrimestoppers.com or via the P3 Tips app.

