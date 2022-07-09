Tributes
UH reaches two-year extension for men’s basketball head coach Eran Ganot

It’s the offseason for college sports but University of Hawaii athletics has been busy working on contract extensions.
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:25 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Early Thursday morning, the Rainbow Warriors and men’s basketball head coach Eran Ganot agreed to a three-year extension.

The deal brings coach through the 2026 season.

After seven years at UH, Ganot reflects on his time in Hawaii and what’s to come in the future.

“When we got here I walk around a lot talk to alums a lot people are really proud of kind of the direction and how we’ve been innovative and tried to build an all encompassing program,” said Ganot.

“To see some new ideas that we had in the back burner or even our community or fans are gonna see some of that come back and there’s nothing like it to just build your program and continue to add new things.”

Ganot is Hawaii’s second all-time winningest coach — leading the Rainbow Warriors to five straight winning seasons.

On Thursday, UH extended women’s basketball head coach Laura Beeman ― also bringing her into the 2026 season.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

