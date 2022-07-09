Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

She woke up to find a strange man in her bedroom. Then he started taking off his clothes

A Kapahulu woman is safe after confronting a man who allegedly broke into her home in the...
A Kapahulu woman is safe after confronting a man who allegedly broke into her home in the middle of the night Wednesday(Hawaii News Now)
By Allyson Blair
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:09 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kapahulu woman is safe after confronting a man who allegedly broke into her home on Wednesday night, walked into her bedroom and started taking off his clothes.

During an interview Friday morning, the woman told HNN she was asleep inside her home on Olokele Avenue when she heard her bedroom door open and saw the stranger walk into her room.

“He came in around 11:40 p.m.,” said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous.

Confused, she said she thought it might be a friend.

“He had a blanket over his head so I didn’t know who it was,” the woman said.

“I said who are you? Why are you here? And he just kind of giggled. I think he was high on meth.”

She said the man wouldn’t leave.

Police identified the suspect as James Burrios.

“He sat on my couch and started undressing and touching himself. And that’s when I was like no. This isn’t one of my friends. I’ve got to get out of here. This is dangerous,” said the woman.

She managed to get away from him and lock herself in the bathroom.

Over the next few minutes, she says the 35-year-old suspect stripped down naked and wandered through the house. She said her roommate was in another bedroom and that she had no idea anything was going on.

“So he came back with the blanket on and I was like you need to get out of my house right now,” said the woman. “As he walked out I pulled off the blanket at that point he was naked and ran out the door.”

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured video of a shadowy figure leaving the house.

It was enough of a clue to lead police in the right direction.

Law enforcement sources say officers found Burrios in a nearby yard wearing just underwear and a crop top.

Neighbors say they’re relieved he was caught.

“That would be absolutely shocking to wake up and have a random person in your home,” said Scott Chidea.

Court records show Burrios has nearly a dozen convictions over the past 15 years for crimes like criminal trespassing, burglary, assault and harassment.

After her run-in with the suspect, the woman told HNN she plans to step up her security.

“We are purchasing some lights that will turn on, motion sensor lights. And also we’re going to put in some cameras,” she said.

The woman had this advice for others, “Lock your doors. Be on the lookout.”

An HPD spokesperson said Burrios remains behind bars. He has not yet been charged.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasidy Lehualani Alvarez, 39, was found in a drainage canal after a brush fire in Kapolei on...
Grieving family awaits answers after brush fire uncovers loved one’s body
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
Authorities said a 3-year-old girl has been critically injured. In the same vehicle, a...
2 toddlers, 3 adults injured following head-on crash in Windward Oahu
Investigators closely examined the Ewa Beach home following the murder last week Friday.
Oahu man accused of fatally shooting his mother owns 4 registered guns, source says
Authorities captured a non-venomous juvenile gopher snake at The Home Depot in Kapolei.
Live snake captured at hardware store in West Oahu

Latest News

Police are asking for witnesses to a horrific case of animal cruelty in Waikiki.
Police seek witnesses after dead dog found in Waikiki with its throat slit
16-year-old bakery business owner
From baking at home to her own pop-up site, meet this 16-year-old business prodigy
The National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline’s new 988 number will be...
Starting July 16, you can dial 988 for the nation’s mental health crisis lifeline
Festival attendees watch a film.
Big stars and movie buffs alike flock to Maui Film Festival