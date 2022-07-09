Police investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot while driving in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot Friday night while driving in Waianae.

Officials said the incident happened approximately at 9 p.m. near Lualualei Homestead Road.

According to a police report, the woman was driving down Farrington Highway when an unknown male gunman fired multiple gunshots at her vehicle.

The victim sustained a single non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition, said authorities.

Investigators said the suspect and his whereabouts are unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

