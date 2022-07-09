Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot while driving in Waianae

Honolulu Police Department/File
Honolulu Police Department/File(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:08 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot Friday night while driving in Waianae.

Officials said the incident happened approximately at 9 p.m. near Lualualei Homestead Road.

According to a police report, the woman was driving down Farrington Highway when an unknown male gunman fired multiple gunshots at her vehicle.

The victim sustained a single non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition, said authorities.

Investigators said the suspect and his whereabouts are unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kapahulu woman is safe after confronting a man who allegedly broke into her home in the...
She woke up to find a strange man in her bedroom. Then he started taking off his clothes
HNN Image
‘My blood was boiling’: Outrage grows as coach accused of sex abuse continues working with minors
HNN File Image / Sheriff Badge
Governor signs bill into law creating large new statewide police force
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
The restaurant on William Henry Road has been open since 2006.
Faced with rising costs, a favorite Kaneohe eatery prepares to close its doors

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
MPD: Speed a factor in fatal motorcycle crash in Wailuku
Honolulu police are investigating an apparent double stabbing in Waipahu Saturday morning.
Investigation underway after apparent double stabbing in Waipahu
Instead, it will be a governor-appointed 11-member stewardship and oversight authority.
Years after TMT protests, governor signs bill into law creating new management for Mauna Kea
Years after TMT protests, governor signs bill into law creating new management for Mauna Kea
Years after TMT protests, governor signs bill into law creating new management for Mauna Kea