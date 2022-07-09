Pacific Rim Cup Soccer Clinic returns to the islands after pandemic pause

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a 3 year pandemic hiatus, the Pacific Rim Keiki soccer clinic was back!

“They are going to learn to have fun.” Coach Kenji Treschuk told Hawaii News Now. “I mean that’s really the main thing, learning to love the sport and we’re going to teach them a few things like dribbling, passing, shooting, but mainly they get to play with the pros, play with the other players and just have a great time.”

The event selling out in just one hour, a chance for these kids to get a unique opportunity.

“Anytime you can get professional players, any kind of professional players in front of our youth players, it’s a beautiful thing.” Treschuk said. “It’s great for them and it’s great for our community.”

Bringing the clinic back this year, a sign of the organizer’s continued commitment to mentoring the local soccer youth here in the islands

“The impact that this gives to the kid when they’re very young is probably bigger than what we we think.” Event organizer Takehiko Nakamura said. “As you can see they’re all excited, so it’s a good bond for the community.”

Also in attendance was former Seattle Sounders Hawaii product Shanden Hopeau. A full circle moment for the Kapolei graduate, who can still remember being in the same cleats as the kiddos at the clinic.

“So growing up I didn’t really have a model, but me being here for the kids and kind of guiding them into the path that I went into and the things that wish I changed.” Hopeau said. “I’m hoping that I can do that for these kids.”

In years past, the clinic would be coupled with a series of professional games held at Aloha Stadium and organizers say they hope to bring back the professional games in 2023.

