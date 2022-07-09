Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

MPD: Speed a factor in fatal motorcycle crash in Wailuku

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:39 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 46-year-old Kihei man is dead following a motorcycle crash Friday night in Wailuku, the Maui Police Department said.

Investigators said the accident happened just after 5 p.m. on Kuikahi Drive, at the intersection with Laa Street.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Kuikahi Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control, causing both himself and his motorcycle to fall over.

The man then slid on the roadway and crashed into a Tesla sedan that was stopped for traffic waiting to enter the westbound lane of Kuikahi Drive.

The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The operator of the Tesla sedan, a 58-year-old male from Wailuku, did not report any injuries.

Investigators said motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor, but it’s unclear of drugs or alcohol were involved.

This is Maui County’s 13th traffic fatality this year, compared to eight at the same time last year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kapahulu woman is safe after confronting a man who allegedly broke into her home in the...
She woke up to find a strange man in her bedroom. Then he started taking off his clothes
HNN Image
‘My blood was boiling’: Outrage grows as coach accused of sex abuse continues working with minors
HNN File Image / Sheriff Badge
Governor signs bill into law creating large new statewide police force
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
The restaurant on William Henry Road has been open since 2006.
Faced with rising costs, a favorite Kaneohe eatery prepares to close its doors

Latest News

Honolulu Police Department/File
Police investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot while driving in Waianae
Honolulu police are investigating an apparent double stabbing in Waipahu Saturday morning.
Investigation underway after apparent double stabbing in Waipahu
Instead, it will be a governor-appointed 11-member stewardship and oversight authority.
Years after TMT protests, governor signs bill into law creating new management for Mauna Kea
Years after TMT protests, governor signs bill into law creating new management for Mauna Kea
Years after TMT protests, governor signs bill into law creating new management for Mauna Kea