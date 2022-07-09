MPD: Speed a factor in fatal motorcycle crash in Wailuku

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 46-year-old Kihei man is dead following a motorcycle crash Friday night in Wailuku, the Maui Police Department said.

Investigators said the accident happened just after 5 p.m. on Kuikahi Drive, at the intersection with Laa Street.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Kuikahi Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control, causing both himself and his motorcycle to fall over.

The man then slid on the roadway and crashed into a Tesla sedan that was stopped for traffic waiting to enter the westbound lane of Kuikahi Drive.

The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The operator of the Tesla sedan, a 58-year-old male from Wailuku, did not report any injuries.

Investigators said motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor, but it’s unclear of drugs or alcohol were involved.

This is Maui County’s 13th traffic fatality this year, compared to eight at the same time last year.

