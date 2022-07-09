Big stars and movie buffs alike flock to Maui Film Festival

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 22nd annual Maui Film Festival is officially underway.

It’s five nights full of films and festivities from Wednesday through Sunday. Doors open each night at 5 p.m.

This year, attendees can enjoy premieres on a huge screen at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center under a starlit sky.

Honorees include actress Christina Ricci.

She is best known for her role as Wednesday Addams in “The Addams Family.” She has a current Showtime series called “Yellowjackets.”

Lana Condor is also being recognize.

She is the star of the blockbuster Netflix franchise, “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

“Peahi” will premiere at this year’s festival. It’s a story about a homeless boy from Maui who learns how to surf Jaws from big-wave world champ Kai Lenny.

And for those who wish to stay home, 80 short and feature films are available to stream.

