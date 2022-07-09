4 charged after 5,000 pounds of Methamphetamine seized in California

Tributes
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:24 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - Federal authorities seized more than 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine in California.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says it was one of the largest drug busts in San Diego County.

Law enforcement followed a commercial truck that crossed into the United States Thursday.

Officers allegedly saw four men, all residents of Tijuana, unload dozens of cardboard boxes into a van.

Inside was about 148 bundles of Methamphetamine.

The men are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

If found guilty, the suspects could face up to life in prison, along with a $10 million dollar fine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

