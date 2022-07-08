UH extends Wahine basketball head coach Laura Beeman through 2026

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii extends Rainbow Wahine basketball head coach Laura Beeman through the 2026 season.

More to do and more to accomplish! HC @LauraBeeman

receives a two-year contract extension, taking her through the 2025-2026 season. #SISTAHHOOD



➡️ https://t.co/5M9blJub7H pic.twitter.com/zgacmbMsxy — Hawai‘i Women's Basketball (@HawaiiWBB) July 7, 2022

The two year extension comes after a historic Wahine season ― making its first appearance in the NCAA tournament in 6 years.

Beeman’s previous contract was set to bring her through the 2023-24 season.

After 10 seasons as the head coach for the ‘Bows, the California native has tallied 162 wins, two Big West conference championships, and five trips to the postseason.

This past season, Beeman was selected as the Big West Conference Coach of the Year.

