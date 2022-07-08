Tributes
‘A true friend to Hawaii’: Flags to fly at half-staff in Shinzo Abe’s honor

Details are emerging in the deadly shooting of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, stunning a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flags in Hawaii fly at half-staff through Sunday in remembrance of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated at a campaign event Thursday.

Gov. David Ige said he was devastated by the news of Abe’s death.

“This senseless act of violence has taken the life of a true friend of Hawaii,” Ige said.

Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech

“Dawn and I extend our deepest condolences to the people of Japan, Prime Minster Abe’s wife, Akie and the family members and friends of this world leader who exemplified the aloha spirit and lived his life seeking peace.”

Leaders around the world have also expressed shock at Abe’s fatal shooting and offered their condolences.

Former President Barack Obama said Abe was “devoted to both the country he served and the extraordinary alliance between the United States and Japan.”

Hawaii’s mayors said Abe’s death was a loss to the world.

“The tragic death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a devastating blow to those around the world who admired his principles when it came to leadership and democracy,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

“He was a towering international figure and a champion for peace not only in the Indo-Pacific region, but in countries across the globe. Mr. Abe worked tirelessly to strengthen the bond between Japan and the state of Hawai’i and prioritized the continued pursuit of reconciliation between our two nations.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

