Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border

FILE PHOTO - As illegal crossing numbers rise, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state...
FILE PHOTO - As illegal crossing numbers rise, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:59 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican on Thursday claimed the enforcement powers of federal agents and pushing the legal boundaries of Texas’ escalating efforts to curb the rising number of crossings.

The federal government is responsible for enforcement of immigration laws. But for more than a year Texas has patrolled the border with an increasingly heavier hand.

Abbott stopped short of authorizing Texas troopers and National Guard members to take migrants across the ports of entry and into Mexico.

The move raises questions over the training they have to detain and transport migrants and is likely to invite legal challenges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasidy Lehualani Alvarez, 39, was found in a drainage canal after a brush fire in Kapolei on...
Grieving family awaits answers after brush fire uncovers loved one’s body
basketball file
Hawaii schools issue warning to parents over embattled basketball coach
Body camera video is now key evidence in FBI investigation into alleged police brutality case
Bodycam footage released by HPD captures officer’s alleged attack on suspect
Kai Kahele filed his nomination papers Monday morning at the state office of elections.
In ‘devastating’ mistake, Kahele misses deadline to get matching public funds for governor’s race
The gun was found in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at HNL on June 30.
Daniel K. Inouye TSA discovers firearm in passenger’s carry-on luggage

Latest News

The University of Hawaii extends Rainbow Wahine basketball head coach Laura Beeman through the...
Laura Beeman
Gov. David Ige signed a handful of bills into law Thursday centered on improving public...
New law will help DOE cool hundreds of Hawaii classrooms, but more still need attention
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure
Department of Defense data show suicide rates are rising at an alarming pace -- about 22...
PTSD recovery program on Oahu helps service members and vets alike cope with trauma