Some Sunshine, some cloudy periods, some much needed rain

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to breezy winds in the forecast into much of next week. A cloud band from an old front will diminish on today with a return to more typical brief passing trade wind showers. Wetter trends may develop by next Wednesday as deep tropical moisture could track into the state from the Eastern Pacific and enhance rainfall across the island chain.

A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) is in effect for the windier waters near Maui County and Big Island through Monday. The SCA may need to be expanded to include additional coastal waters this weekend with the uptick in winds. No significant swells are expected over the next few days. As trades strengthen this weekend, some east facing shores may see a little bump, but nothing significant is expected. A long period southwest to south swell is expected to reach the islands early next week, boosting surf to near to slightly above normal for the summer months. A small, medium period, east swell generated by Hurricane Bonnie currently in the East Pacific may arrive early next week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.