New law will help DOE cool hundreds of Hawaii classrooms, but more still need attention

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige signed a handful of bills into law Thursday centered on improving public education, including a measure that will help cool more Hawaii classrooms.

Senate Bill 2862 releases $10 million in state funding to install ACs.

The Department of Education says 5,000 classrooms are in need of an AC system and this money will address about 20% of those.

“When students are in classes and it’s hot and it’s muggy, a lot of the focus sometimes is on that,” said DOE superintendent Keith Hayashi. “So providing these classrooms that are air conditioned, provides that opportunity for students to really grow, to thrive to be learning in an environment that’s really conducive.”

The DOE is in the process of identifying the schools most in need.

The governor also signed into law a bill that establishes a workforce readiness program that allows students to earn associate degrees or industry certificates.

“Collectively, the bills that I signed today really make an investment in our community from pre-K to adult education,” Ige said. “We know that society demands lifelong learners today and our goal in public education from pre-K to adult is really ensuring our community has access to education that can change their lives.”

