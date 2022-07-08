Repaving projects prompt temporary closure of Koko Head hiking trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City is temporarily closing the Koko Crater Tramway, also known as Koko Head trail, for repaving projects beginning next week.

Officials said the popular trail will be closed from July 12 through July 15 to repave two City park parking lots and an access road.

The Department of Parks and Recreation will also be shutting down Wailupe Beach Park next Thursday and Joe Lukela Beach Park next Friday for the projects.

City officials advised the public to spread the word about the trail’s closure.

