Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Repaving projects prompt temporary closure of Koko Head hiking trail

City officials advised the public to spread the word about avoiding the trail for closure.
City officials advised the public to spread the word about avoiding the trail for closure.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:02 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City is temporarily closing the Koko Crater Tramway, also known as Koko Head trail, for repaving projects beginning next week.

Officials said the popular trail will be closed from July 12 through July 15 to repave two City park parking lots and an access road.

The Department of Parks and Recreation will also be shutting down Wailupe Beach Park next Thursday and Joe Lukela Beach Park next Friday for the projects.

City officials advised the public to spread the word about the trail’s closure.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasidy Lehualani Alvarez, 39, was found in a drainage canal after a brush fire in Kapolei on...
Grieving family awaits answers after brush fire uncovers loved one’s body
basketball file
Hawaii schools issue warning to parents over embattled basketball coach
Body camera video is now key evidence in FBI investigation into alleged police brutality case
Bodycam footage released by HPD captures officer’s alleged attack on suspect
Kai Kahele filed his nomination papers Monday morning at the state office of elections.
In ‘devastating’ mistake, Kahele misses deadline to get matching public funds for governor’s race
The gun was found in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at HNL on June 30.
Daniel K. Inouye TSA discovers firearm in passenger’s carry-on luggage

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Gusty trades continue but back down slightly and keeping an eye on Hurricane Bonnie - perhaps surf and some rain
Authorities said a 3-year-old girl has been critically injured. In the same vehicle, a...
2 toddlers, 3 adults injured following head-on crash in Windward Oahu
Pig hunters like Eddie Perrells don't want HogStop on Maui.
Maui hunters protest new contraceptive meant to control feral pig populations
Department of Defense data show suicide rates are rising at an alarming pace -- about 22...
PTSD recovery program on Oahu helps service members and vets alike cope with trauma