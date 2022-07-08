Tributes
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignitions are off.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:43 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignitions are off.

In May, Ford recalled about 39,000 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs in the U.S. and told owners to park them outdoors and away from buildings.

On Friday the company expanded that recall to cover more than 66,000 SUVs from the 2021 model year after getting reports of five more fires.

The company also announced Friday that it’s recalling another 100,000 SUVs in the U.S. for a different problem that also causes engine fires.

The other recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs as well as some Ford Maverick small pickups.

Owners can check for recalls by going to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

