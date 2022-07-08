Tributes
Open House: Stylish unit in Kaka’ako and spacious 2-story home in Ewa Beach

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, enjoy cool breezes and panoramic views from this gorgeous brand-new high floor Kakaako residence. Unit features Natural stone countertops, Bosch kitchen appliances, wood floors in the living room, and a walk-in closet in the bedroom. The unit’s parking stall includes its own EV Outlet. Stylish amenities include a rooftop Sky deck, fitness center, pools, jacuzzi, private cabanas, BBQ areas, indoor/outdoor lounge, and more. Schedule your private showing today!

Next up, welcome to the Woodbridge one community in Ewa Beach. You’ll feel at home in this spacious 2,680 sq ft, 2-story residence with soaring ceilings, and fully fenced wrap around yard with a large covered lanai. Experience privacy and comfort with the open floor plan that flows from the formal living room to the expansive kitchen and family room, and an upstairs bonus flex room perfect for tv, office, or exercise area. Primary bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Escape from the hectic life of the city with golf courses, dog parks, shopping, eateries, and an array of activities at the nearby Community Association Recreation Center.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!

