Margaret Doversola, Hawaii casting director whose credits included ‘Magnum PI’ and ‘LOST,’ dies at 78

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:17 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Margaret Doversola, a beloved casting director who believed in actors with Hawaii roots, has died.

She was 78.

Doversola started her career as a secretary to the producer of the original “Hawaii Five-0″ series in 1976. But she really got involved in the movie and TV casting business with the 1980s series “Magnum P.I.”

Actor Tom Selleck, who played Thomas Magnum in the original “Magnum P.I.” series, sent a statement, paying tribute to Doversola.

“Margaret was much loved and respected by all of us in our Magnum family … as well as the rest of the Hawaii entertainment community, and beyond,” Selleck said. “She was a member of our family from day one, throughout our eight years, and her casting director role helped shape the success of the show.”

Doversola then went on to work on almost every show that filmed here. Among them: “Baywatch,” “LOST,” “Pearl Harbor” and the latest “Hawaii Five-0.”

Services will be held Saturday, July 16 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hawaii Kai. The celebration of life will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

