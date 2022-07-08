LIVE: Governor to sign bill that creates new statewide police force

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige will sign a bill into law Friday that will create a new statewide police force. The new department is scheduled to be up and running in its new form in by next summer.

Under the measure, the state Department of Public Safety will be divided in two.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will handle the jails and prison.

And newly-created Department of Law Enforcement will have about 400 sworn officers.

The Sherriff’s Division will be part of this and still maintain jurisdiction of the courts and airports. Harbor Patrol will be also part of this group along with Narcotics Enforcement.

Some investigators from the Attorney General’s office will also move over.

