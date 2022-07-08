Kauai police responding to barricade situation at apartment in Lihue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department said it is responding to a barricade situation Friday morning at an apartment in Lihue.

Authorities said a man has apparently barricaded himself alone in a unit at Sun Village Condos.

Officers have established a perimeter and KPD’s Special Services Team and crisis negotiators are also on scene.

Police sent out an alert around 6:15 a.m., urging the public to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

