Inspiring keiki in STEM, Hawaii nonprofit works to bring competitive robotics to schools

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Competitive robotics teams in Hawaii are getting back to the action after a long pandemic break.

The nonprofit Hawaii FIRST Robotics is trying to get the word out about some financial support for new and veteran robotics teams for students in grades 2 to 12.

The organization will pay for the majority of the startup costs for new teams and will provide bonus funds for current teams who wish to be mentors too.

Hawaii FIRST Robotics is a nonprofit group run completely by volunteers who do a lot to bring robotics and STEM education to kids across the state.

“The HFR board understands that enrichment opportunities for children were significantly reduced during the pandemic so we came up with a plan to provide an unprecedented amount of funds to help families and schools bring robotics experiences to students,” said Hawaii FIRST Robotics board member Danette Kobayashi.

HFR is hosting an Expo on July 23 at 1 p.m. at Kalani High School.

There will be big financial giveaways for new and returning teams. Attendees can also learn how to start a robotics team, attend info sessions with coaches and watch hands-on robot demos.

