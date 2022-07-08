Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Inspiring keiki in STEM, Hawaii nonprofit works to bring competitive robotics to schools

Competitive robotics teams in Hawaii are getting back to the action after a long pandemic break.
By Casey Lund
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Competitive robotics teams in Hawaii are getting back to the action after a long pandemic break.

The nonprofit Hawaii FIRST Robotics is trying to get the word out about some financial support for new and veteran robotics teams for students in grades 2 to 12.

The organization will pay for the majority of the startup costs for new teams and will provide bonus funds for current teams who wish to be mentors too.

Hawaii FIRST Robotics is a nonprofit group run completely by volunteers who do a lot to bring robotics and STEM education to kids across the state.

“The HFR board understands that enrichment opportunities for children were significantly reduced during the pandemic so we came up with a plan to provide an unprecedented amount of funds to help families and schools bring robotics experiences to students,” said Hawaii FIRST Robotics board member Danette Kobayashi.

HFR is hosting an Expo on July 23 at 1 p.m. at Kalani High School.

There will be big financial giveaways for new and returning teams. Attendees can also learn how to start a robotics team, attend info sessions with coaches and watch hands-on robot demos.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasidy Lehualani Alvarez, 39, was found in a drainage canal after a brush fire in Kapolei on...
Grieving family awaits answers after brush fire uncovers loved one’s body
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
Investigators closely examined the Ewa Beach home following the murder last week Friday.
Oahu man accused of fatally shooting his mother owns 4 registered guns, source says
Authorities said a 3-year-old girl has been critically injured. In the same vehicle, a...
2 toddlers, 3 adults injured following head-on crash in Windward Oahu
Violators of the law could face up to fines of $100 or more and be required to attend a child...
New vehicle safety law requires child or booster seats for kids 10 and under

Latest News

Large brushfire in Hawaii Island Wednesday afternoon
Juvenile charged with arson following large brush fire on southern tip of Hawaii Island
Officers have established a perimeter around Sun Village Condos.
Kauai police say barricade situation at apartment in Lihue ended ‘peacefully’
Inspiring keiki in STEM, Hawaii nonprofit works to bring competitive robotics to schools
Inspiring keiki in STEM, Hawaii nonprofit works to bring competitive robotics to schools
Friday's Forecast
Forecast: Some sunshine, cloudy periods and much needed rain