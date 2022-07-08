Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Some sunshine, cloudy periods and much needed rain

Your top local headlines for July 8, 2022.
By Billy V
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to breezy winds in the forecast into much of next week.

A cloud band from an old front will diminish on Friday with a return to more typical brief passing trade wind showers.

Wetter trends may develop by next Wednesday as deep tropical moisture could track into the state from the Eastern Pacific and enhance rainfall across the island chain.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the windier waters near Maui County and Big Island through Monday. The SCA may need to be expanded to include additional coastal waters this weekend with the uptick in winds.

No significant swells are expected over the next few days.

As trades strengthen this weekend, some east facing shores may see a little bump, but nothing significant is expected. A long period southwest to south swell is expected to reach the islands early next week, boosting surf to near to slightly above normal for the summer months.

A small, medium period, east swell generated by Hurricane Bonnie currently in the East Pacific may arrive early next week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022

Most Read

Chasidy Lehualani Alvarez, 39, was found in a drainage canal after a brush fire in Kapolei on...
Grieving family awaits answers after brush fire uncovers loved one’s body
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
Investigators closely examined the Ewa Beach home following the murder last week Friday.
Oahu man accused of fatally shooting his mother owns 4 registered guns, source says
Authorities said a 3-year-old girl has been critically injured. In the same vehicle, a...
2 toddlers, 3 adults injured following head-on crash in Windward Oahu
Violators of the law could face up to fines of $100 or more and be required to attend a child...
New vehicle safety law requires child or booster seats for kids 10 and under

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Gusty trades continue but back down slightly and keeping an eye on Hurricane Bonnie - perhaps surf and some rain
Tracking high level clouds
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Billy V has your latest weather and 7-day forecast for your Aloha Thursday!
Partly Cloudy, Gusty Winds & Trade Wind Showers
Thursday's Forecast
Forecast: Moderate to breezy trade winds to bring some moisture