Ewa Beach man accused of shooting mother to death owned 4 registered guns, source says

Josiah Garcia remains in jail. His bail was set at $1 million.
By Allyson Blair
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:30 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 24-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his mother inside their Ewa Beach home last Friday has been indicted on second-degree murder and weapons charges.

Josiah Garcia remains in jail, and his bail was set at $1 million.

Law enforcement sources confirm Garcia owns four registered firearms.

However, the Honolulu Police Department and city Prosecutor’s Office cited the ongoing investigation in declining to confirm if one of those guns is the murder weapon.

It’s a response that didn’t sit well with some.

“There’s absolutely no reason why they couldn’t give you that simple information,” said attorney Victor Bakke.

“In this case he’s already been charged. So for them to say they’re not sharing that information because it’s an ongoing investigation is ridiculous.”

Court documents: Son allegedly shot his mother in the face in their Ewa Beach home

According to HPD, Garcia called 911 and confessed to killing his mother just after 4 p.m. Friday.

When officers asked Garcia if there was anyone in the house, he allegedly told police “just my mother’s dead corpse.” Court documents say 46-year-old Moana Garcia had been shot in the face.

It’s the second time in three months a young Oahu man has been indicted for allegedly killing his mother.

In April, Joshua McPeek allegedly stomped his mother to death in the middle of Farrington Highway in Makaha.

Court records said when officers captured the 19-year-old about a mile from the crime scene, his face and hands were covered in blood.

McPeek remains behind bars.

“These were vicious, vicious brutal attacks,” Bakke said. “And to see that type of damage inflicted on somebody else shows that there’s either a very serious mental health issue, maybe a drug issue. Maybe both.”

Records indicate Garcia does not have a criminal history.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

