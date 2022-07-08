Civil Beat/HNN poll: Tokuda clinches a strong lead in Democratic race for congressional seat
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll shows former state lawmaker Jill Tokuda has a strong lead in the Democratic race for the congressional seat currently held by Kai Kahele.
Tokuda is polling at 31% while Patrick Branco is at 6%.
Kahele is running for governor.
Meanwhile, incumbent Ed Case appears to be cruising toward reelection.
He’s at a commanding 65%.
Democratic challenger Sergio Alcubilla has just 8% of the vote, while 27% are unsure.
The poll includes 390 likely Democratic primary voters with a margin of error of 5 percentage points.
