Beachgoers saddened to find remains of gray whale; cause of death unknown

A gray whale washed ashore off the Oregon coast over the Independence Day holiday weekend. (Source: KPTV)
By Adrian Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:01 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANZANITA, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Beachgoers in Oregon got quite the shock when a 43-foot gray whale washed ashore in Falcon Cove.

A representative with the Seaside Aquarium said gray whales are common in the area, and a research group, the Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network, collected tissue samples from the adult whale to determine how it died.

Sue Paduano told KPTV that she owns a vacation home just a short walk from where the whale washed ashore. She said it was a sad sight but hopes marine biologists can learn more about the Oregon coastal environment by studying the whale’s remains.

“I’m hoping it can turn into a learning experience,” she said. “It would be nice to learn more about what’s happening to the whales off the coast.”

The Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network shared it is continuing its work on finding how the whale died.

