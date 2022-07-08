2023 Polynesian Bowl head coaches include NFL’s Romeo Crennel and CFB’s Mark Richt

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced which two head coaches will lead Team Mauka and Team Makai in the 2023 Polynesian Bowl.

For Team Mauka, Romeo Crennel will take over head coaching duties.

The longtime football coach has been around the game for over 50 years ― 39 of which were spent in the NFL.

“It is a genuine honor to be selected as a Polynesian Bowl Head Coach,” said Romeo Crennel in a statement. “I’m excited to not only coach these top athletes, but also learn about the Polynesian Culture.”

On the other side, decorated college football head coach Mark Richt will lead Team Makai.

Richt coached for programs like Georgia and the Miami Hurricanes, along with working with two Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks at Florida State.

“The 2023 Polynesian Bowl is going to be an amazing experience,” said Mark Richt in a statement. “I look forward to celebrating culture and coaching the nation’s best players in paradise.”

Crennel and Richt join a long list of football royalty with head coaches like Dick Tomey, June Jones, and Steve Spurrier participating in the Polynesian Bowl in years past.

The 2023 Polynesian Bowl is set for January 20, 2023 on the campus of Kamehameha Kapalama.

Kick off is at 4 p.m. HST and will be broadcasted live on NFL Network.

