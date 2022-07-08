Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

2 toddlers, 3 adults injured following head-on collision in Windward Oahu

Authorities said a 3-year-old girl has been critically injured. In the same vehicle, a...
Authorities said a 3-year-old girl has been critically injured. In the same vehicle, a 3-year-old boy, a 38-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were left seriously injured.(MattGush via canva)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:25 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a head-on vehicle collision in Windward Oahu that left two toddlers and three adults injured Friday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at Kamehameha Highway near Coral Kingdom.

Authorities said a 3-year-old girl has been critically injured. In the same vehicle, a 3-year-old boy, a 38-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were left seriously injured.

The operator of the second vehicle, a 72-year-old man, was also seriously injured.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasidy Lehualani Alvarez, 39, was found in a drainage canal after a brush fire in Kapolei on...
Grieving family awaits answers after brush fire uncovers loved one’s body
basketball file
Hawaii schools issue warning to parents over embattled basketball coach
Body camera video is now key evidence in FBI investigation into alleged police brutality case
Bodycam footage released by HPD captures officer’s alleged attack on suspect
Kai Kahele filed his nomination papers Monday morning at the state office of elections.
In ‘devastating’ mistake, Kahele misses deadline to get matching public funds for governor’s race
The gun was found in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at HNL on June 30.
Daniel K. Inouye TSA discovers firearm in passenger’s carry-on luggage

Latest News

Pig hunters like Eddie Perrells don't want HogStop on Maui.
Maui hunters protest new contraceptive meant to control feral pig populations
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Gusty trades continue but back down slightly and keeping an eye on Hurricane Bonnie - perhaps surf and some rain
Department of Defense data show suicide rates are rising at an alarming pace -- about 22...
PTSD recovery program on Oahu helps service members and vets alike cope with trauma
The University of Hawaii extends Rainbow Wahine basketball head coach Laura Beeman through the...
Laura Beeman