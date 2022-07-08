2 toddlers, 3 adults injured following head-on collision in Windward Oahu
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:25 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a head-on vehicle collision in Windward Oahu that left two toddlers and three adults injured Friday evening.
Emergency crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at Kamehameha Highway near Coral Kingdom.
Authorities said a 3-year-old girl has been critically injured. In the same vehicle, a 3-year-old boy, a 38-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were left seriously injured.
The operator of the second vehicle, a 72-year-old man, was also seriously injured.
It is unclear what led to the crash.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.